The Greater Jamaica Development Corp. will host the inaugural Jamaica Q 5.5K Walk/Run on Saturday.
The route will cover the area on and around Jamaica Avenue, starting in the parking lot of the Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College and ending at Rufus King Park.
Runners will make their way along Liberty Avenue before taking 168th Street up to Jamaica Avenue, where they will circle down to 181st Street before heading back toward Rufus King Park and the finish line.
Those participating will report to the performing arts center parking lot at 8:30 a.m. The event will proceed rain or shine.
Proceeds from the trot will be donated to afterschool programs at PS 40 and PS 48 in Jamaica. Participation is open to all ages, and teams are welcome.
Following the run will be the Jamaica Go! Festival, to be held in Rufus King Park starting at 10:30 a.m.
Those interested in running in the 5.5K can register at events.elitefeats.com/22jamaicaq.
— Sean Okula
