Justin Rodger, a 15-year veteran of the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., is the group’s new interim president.
The appointment came days after it was announced that Gov. Hochul had tapped former GJDC President Hope Knight as the CEO of Empire State Development, the business and job creation wing of the state government.
“For over 15 years I have been proud to work at GJDC,” said Rodger via email to the Queens Chronicle, “supporting efforts revitalizing Southeast Queens and Downtown Jamaica through the financial and programmatic opportunities we sponsor.”
He said Knight was a mentor to him.
“I look forward to using the lessons I learned to further our mission by working with community and business leaders in order to realize the vision set forth by her and our board to come out of the pandemic stronger than before,” added Rodger.
