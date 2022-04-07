Last week the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. closed out Women’s History Month by honoring leaders in Southeast Queens.
On March 30, GJDC held its inaugural Women Who Lead Networking Event, which was hosted by the organization’s interim President and CEO Justin Rodgers and Patricia Robinson, GJDC’s human resources and compliance manager, seen here congratulating several of the award winners.
The women who were recognized included Sylvia Cothia, the owner and founder of Jetway Heating Cooling and Refrigeration, center at top left; Rodeena Stephens-Caesar, the director of communications for the Greater Allen AME, above left; and Tunisa Morrison, the manager of external affairs and community outreach for the JFK Redevelopment Program, above right.
Cothia won a business award, Stephens-Caesar won a community award and Morrison won a capacity award.
“On behalf of GJDC, I am proud to be able to recognize these extraordinary women, who are leading Southeast Queens through their dedication, knowledge and enthusiasm,” Justin Rodgers said in a statement.
The other recipients, at top right, were City Councilwomen Nantasha Williams, left, Adrienne Adams, the speaker, and Selvena Brooks-Powers.
Rodgers praised the elected officials for their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have had the pleasure of working with many of these individuals for years, and have seen first hand the work they put in every day contributing to the well-being of Southeast Queens,” Rodgers added. “As we come out of the pandemic, these efforts will be even more important and I look forward to continue working with them.”
— Naeisha Rose
