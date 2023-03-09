Earlier this month, the president of the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., Justin Rodgers, presented a check for $7,000 to the Jamaica YMCA to use for its afterschool programs at PS 40 and the YMCA at PS 48.
The nonprofit community-building organization raised the funds Sept. 24, 2022 during a 5.5K run to commemorate the group’s 55th anniversary, according to a GJDC spokesman.
“The Jamaica YMCA’s afterschool programs play a vital role in nurturing and mentoring the kids in our community,” Rodgers told the Chronicle via email. “Their work helps in the overall effort to strengthen the future of Jamaica.”
Cedric Dew, vice president of Transitional Housing of Greater New York and the Jamaica YMCA, said that he was grateful for the award and looking forward to use it for the afterschool programs.
“We have a youth development program, a creative development program, a homework enhancement program and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics program,” Dew told the Chronicle. “The students also do showcases and cultural performances.”
During Women’s History Month the students will learn about Michelle Obama, Harriet Tubman, Oprah and other notable ladies, according to Sheneka Taylor-Davis, program director at PS 48, located at 108-29 115 St. in Jamaica.
“We will also have a YMCA Mommy and Me event on March 23 at 4:30 p.m.,” Taylor-Davis added.
The Jamaica YMCA also provides afterschool programs for PS 26 in Flushing; PS 175 in Rego Park; IS 59 in Springfield Gardens; and MS 217 in Jamaica.
Taylor-Davis said the afterschool program is free and runs from 2:30 to 6 p.m, though it sometimes stays open as late as 7 p.m.
The Jamaica YMCA conducts fitness education for tweens and teens on Saturdays and some Sundays, Dew added.
Special events are also held on Saturdays with the elementary school students, the program director said.
The Jamaica YMCA is located at 89-25 Parsons Blvd. in Jamaica.
To learn more about Jamaica YMCA’s afterschool offerings visit ymcanyc.org/locations.jamaica-ymca.
