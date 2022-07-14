Governor Hochul was on hand for the ribbon-cutting at the Greater Nexus coworking space in Jamaica on Wednesday. She touted the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which funded construction.
The 10,000 sqaure foot facility, ran by the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and York College, will provide affrordable office space and training opportunities to the Jamaica commuity.
“We know this project will attract additional innovation, investment and opportunity to our area ultimately improving quality of life, none of which is possible without the support of our elected officials,” GJDC President Justin Rodgers said.
