Gov. Hochul was on hand for the ribbon-cutting at the Greater Nexus co-working space in Jamaica on Wednesday. She touted the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which funded construction.
The 10,000-square-foot facility, operated by the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., will provide affordable office space and training opportunities to the Jamaica community.
“We know this project will attract additional innovation, investment and opportunity to our area ultimately improving quality of life, none of which is possible without the support of our elected officials,” GJDC President Justin Rodgers said.
CORRECTION
Due to incorrect information being provided in a press release, this article originally said another institution would be operating the facility in partnership with the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. That is incorrect. We regret the error.
