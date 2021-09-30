The Greater Jamaica Development Corp. has closed a $12.8 million deal on a co-working space and business training center at the former Moda building, previously known as the Queens Courthouse, located at 89-14 Parsons Blvd.
The Downtown Jamaica space is a part of the Jamaica NOW Action Plan and the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative and will help to support local small business community members and local entrepreneurs, according to the GJDC.
“We are proud to support a new co-working space and business training center in Jamaica, Queens,” said New York City Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Rachel Loeb in a statement. “The center will help small businesses by connecting them to local entrepreneurs, fostering new networking opportunities and providing a space for innovation, growth and critical job training.”
The EDC, the development wing of the Governor’s Office, used the New Markets Tax Credit program, which is for low-income communities, to finance the project and received $12.5 million in tax credits from the NYC Neighborhood Capital Corporation, a nonprofit. Capital One, a banking company, provided a $4.8 million equity investment. SeaChange Capital Partners, a nonprofit that offers grants, loans, consulting and referrals, provided $1.3 million in bridge financing.
The 18,000-square-foot facility will provide state-of-the art rentable shared space, technology conference capabilities and training rooms, and is projected to support over 126 permanent jobs, both full- and part-time, as well as 33 construction jobs, according to the development corporation. The facility will also provide office space for a local social service nonprofit and is meant to be a space to create synergistic opportunities.
“Coming out of the pandemic, I cannot think of a better project to work on,” said Hope Knight, president and CEO of the GJDC, in a statement. “Once complete, the co-working space will bring together entrepreneurs in Southeast Queens so they can collaborate and grow, right where they live. This could not have been possible without our financial partners and I would like to thank each of them for their continued support.”
The project is under construction and is expected to be completed by June 2022.
