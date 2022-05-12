To celebrate its 55th anniversary, the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., a community-building group that utilizes resources from public, private and nonprofit organizations to expand economic opportunity in Downtown Jamaica, has hosted a series of events and is presenting a look into its future.
Earlier this year it held an inaugural Women’s History Month networking event, and most recently a legislative breakfast at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. on May 5.
During the event, interim GJDC President and CEO Justin Rodgers said that there will a ribbon cutting in either June or July for the Greater Nexus co-working space set to open at 89-14 Parsons Blvd.
Rodgers told the Queens Chronicle that the $11 million project is 10,000 square feet and construction is 80 to 85 percent complete.
“It has offices for one to five people, open desk areas and a lounge,” said Rodgers. “It also has two meditation rooms.”
The facility also boasts conference rooms, a podcast room and soundproof phone booths, according to the GJDC CEO.
“We will be providing every office space with the latest technology for small businesses in Southeast Queens,” said Rodgers. “Our spaces will be half or a third of the cost of leasing a traditional office building ... I think in the next five years, the coworking space will be very successful.”
Later this year, GJDC will also host a Downtown Jamaica 5.5K walk-run, which will touch down at three of the area’s business improvement districts, the Jamaica YMCA, the 103rd Precinct and York College, said Rodgers.
“We are working through the logistics,” he said about the 5.5K race, which doesn’t have a set time or date as of yet.
GJDC is also reaching out to the state and the city to receive more loans from the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund so that it can endow entrepreneurs with more monetary resources.
“We are also working on an industrial project for very small manufacturers,” said Rodgers. “Working closer with the community ... is how we will be moving forward as an organization.”
Few community organizations work harder and embody the neighborhood they serve, said Borough President Richards of GJDC.
“I was thrilled to join them last week at their Legislative Breakfast to celebrate their 55th anniversary,” Richards told the Chronicle via email. “I look forward to continue working alongside GJDC and its visionary leaders.”
