Holiday cheer abounded in Jamaica on Nov. 25 at the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway. The group handed out 415 hot meals featuring turkey, rice, sweet potatoes and vegetables to people in need.
Property owner and BID board member Robin Eshaghpour donated 37 turkeys in honor of his father. The restaurant Jam Hut also had a turkey drive and working with volunteers from churches delivered 80 meals to the needy in Rufus King Park, subway stations and the park across from Jamaica Hospital.
At top, volunteers prepare the holiday meals. Center, BID members Louise Blocker, left, Rudolph Eilas, Cowboy Mike, Robbyn Stewart, Dorothy Nathan, Joseph Swift, Andre Apparico, Pauline Swift, Executive Director Glenn Greenidge, Board Chairman Alix Duroseau Jr. and Rudolph Harper prepare to hand out meals. Above, Duroseau, Greenidge, Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn and Swift.
