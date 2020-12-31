On Dec. 26, the first day of Kwanzaa, the National Association of University Women, Queens Branch, made a donation of food to the Laurelton Community Fridge, a community asset for the needy located at 231-48 Merrick Blvd.
The fridge invites people to “Give Some or Take Some” in these harsh economic times. Sponsored by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, it opened back in September.
Since 1953 the Queens branch of NAUW has participated in numerous community outreach services through civic, religious and social agencies.
In an email to the Chronicle, the organization said it will continue to support the Community Fridge with food donations throughout 2021.
