A teenage girl died after being ejected from a BMW on Wednesday night.
Fortune Williams, 14, was in a high-speed collision at the intersection of North Conduit Avenue and 160th Street in Springfield Gardens, a NYPD spokesman told the Queens Chronicle. Police responded to the accident after receiving a call at 6:39 p.m. and EMS declared the young girl, who was from Brookville, dead at the scene.
“Vehicle 1 (the BMW) was operated by a 16-year-old male, was traveling ... at a high-rate of speed,” said the spokesman. “He was taken to Cohen’s Hospital in stable condition.”
Witnesses said the boy was possibly driving around 90 to 100 mph, reported ABC7.
According to a preliminary report from the city Department of Transportation, the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad was able to determine that the teen driver was traveling westbound on North Conduit in the left-center lane when he attempted to move to the right-center lane, but he lost control of the vehicle and struck a UPS truck, which was parked in the right travel lane.
A surveillance video of the incident, obtained by the Chronicle from PJ Marcel of Howard Beach, shows that the driver tried to swerve around a white and yellow tractor trailer but instead hit the UPS truck, which then jumped the curbed and briefly knocked down the UPS driver, who was attempting to go back inside the vehicle.
The UPS driver was sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition, the spokesman said.
After striking the truck, the BMW spun clockwise across the roadway into the left-center lane and collided into the tractor-trailer, which was operated by a 49-year-old man, who was not injured and remained on the scene, according to the DOT report.
Keisha Francis, the victim’s mother, went to the scene of the car wreck and later found her daughter’s bracelet, reported ABC7.
“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Francis told the news station. “I can’t live without my daughter.”
No arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.
