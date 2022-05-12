State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) will host an inaugural Community Baby Shower for new and expecting parents in Southeast Queens on Saturday at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in St. Albans.
The May 14 event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at 144-44 Merrick Blvd. and will include music, games, raffles and a presentation for new and expecting parents, according to Comrie’s office. More than two dozen agencies and community-based organizations have supported the event, which will include giveaways of baby bottles, blankets, clothing, diapers, nursery items and toys.
The raffle will be for strollers, car seats and more, added Comrie’s office.
“When you look at the range of city agencies, community-based organizations, small businesses, and individuals who partnered to make this Community Baby Shower a reality, you see the true spirit of our neighborhoods,” Comrie told the Queens Chronicle via email. “You see individuals and institutions committed to the health and wellbeing of expectant parents and families with young children.”
Community partners include Agape, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, God’s Blessings Plan, Greater Royal Alliance Community Empowerment, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, National Council of Negro Women Queens County Section, SEQ U.P. Front, White Lotus Collective, Women Auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, according to Comrie’s office.
Other sponsors of the event include the city Administration for Children’s Services, Infant Safe Sleep Initiative, Division of Youth Family, Department of Corrections, Department of Transportation, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, the 113th Precinct, Beyond the Blue, Evers Pharmacy, Food Bank For New York City, Macedonia Community Development, Metro Plus, National Diaper Bank, Hour Children, Public Health Solutions, Sheltering Arms, Women Infants & Children (W.I.C. Jamaica), Women In Correction and Young Lives, added his office, which wants to provide services for parents and spark a conversation amongst parents, advocates, healthcare providers and community leaders.
The purpose of the event is to also raise awareness about Black infant deaths and mortality rates, according to the senator’s office.
Low birth weight, congenital malformations, maternal complications, sudden infant death syndrome and accidents (unintentional injuries) are the top five contributors to African-American infant deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Minority Health.
“You see a collective effort to uplift maternal health, forge a path to healthy childhoods for our young people, and foster the civic fabric that helps make those young people successful, productive adults,” said Comrie. “The care and concern for our communities’ families we show today will resonate in our schools, in our neighborhoods, and throughout our communities tomorrow.”
Comrie wants the event to be an annual arfair.
“I look forward to building upon this Community Baby Shower as we repeat this initiative for years to come,” said Comrie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.