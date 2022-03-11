Ghost guns seized from Maryland man

A Maryland man was hit this week with 336 criminal charges for the alleged interstate sale of ghost guns, with the authorities making the largest seizure of home-made firearm kits in New York State to date, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Broken down, Wenli Bai, 57, was charged with 129 counts for the criminal possession of a weapon, followed by an additional 129 counts for the make, transport, dispose and deface of weapons and dangerous instruments and 78 counts related to the prohibition on unfinished frames or receivers, according to the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday. He could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.
Recovered during a sting were parts to build 74 ghost guns, 129 high-capacity magazines and additional ghost gun components, according to Katz’s Office.
From Feb. 12 to March 8, Bai allegedly communicated with a gun “buyer,” who was actually an undercover investigator from the DA’s Office, to transport firearms parts from the Old Line State to the World’s Borough, according to Katz. On Feb. 15, a deal was struck with the “buyer” to bring 15 Glock-style, polymer-80 ghost gun kits and to meet behind a business near 248th Street and South Conduit Avenue in Rosedale.
On Feb. 18, investigators observed the suspect in a Toyota Sienna vehicle registered to his Maryland address at the South Conduit Avenue meeting place as Bai allegedly sold the undercover officer 15 build kits for ghost guns as well as large-capacity ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo and two complete ghost gun building kits for assault pistols, added Katz.
Under state law an assault pistol is a semiautomatic handgun with a detachable magazine and are of several other features such as a threaded barrel.
The defendant allegedly sent a text to the undercover officer that said, “if you want more of the kits, let me know” and then scheduled another buy for March 8 at the same Rosedale location, according to the DA’s Office. Following the exchange, the police executed a court-authorized search warrant and allegedly recovered five different types of build kits, four lower receivers for AR-15s, four upper receiver internal parts, a model trigger group with a recoil spring assembly kit and 80 large capacity ammunition feeding devices in the vehicle.
“In addition to ‘the iron pipeline,’ we’re now seeing a polymer pipeline of illegal, untraceable ghost guns and ghost gun parts from down south,” Katz said in a statement. “These deadly weapons must be kept off our streets and my office will continue to work diligently to dismantle this new polymer pipeline.”
Legislation to crack down on the sale of ghost guns and ghost gun parts will take effect next month, noted Katz.
“The new law increases criminal penalties and will allow us to charge the sale of unfinished frames and lower receivers as a felony,” she said in a prepared statement. “We thank the Governor and the State Legislature for their diligent efforts to address the scourge of ghost guns in New York.”
Earlier this month, there was a seizure of ghost guns during four raids of residences in Flushing and Bayside by authorities.
During a press conference at Katz’s office at the Queens Criminal Courthouse in Kew Gardens, joined by members of her staff, the NYPD, the State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, she said, “this threat is no longer emerging ... It is here and is present in our neighborhoods today.”
That sweep resulted in four arrests and investigators allegedly seized 33 firearms, approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition, 78 high-capacity magazines capable of carrying between 10 and 30 rounds, 16 polymer-based lower receiver frames for guns and more.
