The New York Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau teamed up with the Clayton County Police Department in Georgia to nab an alleged rape suspect who was found through a DNA match after a more than yearlong investigation, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
“For more than a year, the investigation into this brutal attack continued and intensified in an effort to find justice for the victim,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
The suspect, Rony Lopez Alvarez, 38, of Forest Park, Ga., was indicted on June 11 and charged with rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, robbery in the third degree and kidnapping in the second degree. He was brought before Justice Michael Aloise.
On Jan. 18, 2020, at approximately 4 a.m., the victim was in Jamaica when Lopez Alvarez allegedly grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth and wrapped his arm around her waist pressing a sharp object against her, according to the charges. He then dragged her into an alley between two businesses and threatened to “snap her neck” if she screamed.
Lopez Alvarez allegedly went on to remove her clothes and rape her, then flee from the scene only after going through the victim’s pockets to steal her money. The 27-year-old woman was later able to flag down a civilian who called 911 and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated.
A rape kit was administered to gather DNA evidence, which was able to establish a profile, but there was no match until recently, according to the QDA’s Office. The NYPD Special Victim’s Squad worked with the Clayton County Police Department to apprehend and transport the suspect from Forest Park, Ga. to Queens on June 11.
If convicted, Lopez Alvarez faces up to 25 years in prison.
“The defendant may have thought he’d found refuge in another state, but he has been brought back to our jurisdiction and now faces serious charges,” said Katz.
Lopez Alvarez’s attorney was not able to be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.