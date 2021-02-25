Jim Gennaro was sworn in as District 24’s city councilmember Feb. 18 after he took home 60 percent of the vote.
The Board of Elections certified the win two weeks after the Feb. 2 election to allow absentee ballots to arrive. The special election was the first to utilize ranked-choice voting, and though Gennaro was poised to win based on election night results, he didn’t claim victory until the win was certified.
“We were in a good position to win but I wanted to respect the process,” he told the Chronicle. “It didn’t feel right declaring victory.”
Activist Moumita Ahmed came in second place, but received about 3,000 fewer votes than Gennaro’s 4,078. The other candidates — Soma Syed, Deepti Shamra, Dilip Nath, Neeta Jain, Mujib Rahman and Michael Brown — collectively accounted for 25 percent of the votes.
Donald Trump received two write-in votes.
Gennaro was sworn into office in the comfort of his home with his wife, Wendy, by his side last Thursday. City Clerk Michael McSweeney administered the Oath of Office via Zoom.
The Democrat held the position for three terms from 2002 to 2013. He then served as deputy commissioner for New York City Sustainability and Resiliency at the state Department of Environmental Conservation, a role he was appointed to by Gov. Cuomo in 2014 to prepare New York City’s resiliency against climate change challenges.
“My primary job is my district and No. 1 I have to take care of them in the budget process,” Gennaro said, noting that he’s worked through 25 budget cycles already as a city councilmember and staffer. Gennaro’s campaign largely hinged on his budget experience and his confidence in leading through the deficit caused by the pandemic. “I know how to protect this district when it comes to budgets.”
“Job No. 2 is making sure that we recover from Covid,” he continued, specifically pointing to small business relief and ramping up vaccination distribution.
Gennaro said he would support legislation crafted by City Councilmember Stephen Levin (D-Brooklyn) that would replicate the federal Paycheck Protection Program on a city level. The newly elected representative said it might be a hard bill to pass, but is necessary to economic recovery.
“I fear that if we don’t pass this before the budget there won’t be any way to get it done,” Gennaro said.
Though the pandemic is pressing, Gennaro hopes to continue his legacy as an environmental crusader, such as ensuring his 2005 Local Law 97 stays on track to reduce building-based emissions by 40 percent before the end of 2030. He also plans to advocate for storm surge barriers to protect communities from another Hurricane Sandy, which he sees as inevitable, and to reduce the city’s pollutant emissions by reducing CO2.
Gennaro will finish the special term Dec. 31, but is running in the June primary to hang on to the seat for another two years.
