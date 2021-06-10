Straphangers who live near Baisley, Farmers or Guy R. Brewer boulevards, near the Q6 bus line, have the opportunity to ride the GatewayJFK Connection express shuttle bus until the last month of summer for free.
The express shuttle, which extends from Springfield Gardens to Downtown Jamaica’s subway, bus and Long Island Rail Road transit hub, had its official launch on May 27.
The shuttle runs Mondays to Fridays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and once again from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the peak transit times for workers in the 215-acre area, according to Scott Grimm-Lyon, the GatewayJFK executive director.
“Those are the peak commuting hours based on the three shift schedules that we got from major employers in the area,” said Grimm-Lyon to the Queens Chronicle. “We spoke to six major employers, three of which we had in-depth conversations with and were able to get employees for a focus group.”
There were 15 employees in the focus group, according to Grimm-Lyon. Some of the employers included the Federal Aviation Administration, Bornstein Caterers, Homes for the Homeless and Gourmet Boutique.
WXY Architecture, an urban planning firm, conducted the research that helped GatewayJFK, a business improvement district in Springfield Gardens, to figure out which employers were the major players in the area. Urban designers also suggested a route to the BID area after data from the Bus Turnaround Coalition, a transit activist group, gave the bus line an F-score for on-time performance.
The coalition also gave the Q6 D-scores for reliability, bunching and as an overall grade based on data from May 2019 and October 2019. The bus line also received an overall grade of D in 2018 and F in 2017.
Bunching is when buses from the same line show up back-to-back instead of more spread out.
After a two-month pilot period that started April 5 and had 200 riders per day, the BID estimated that the express connection will help with riders to access 8,000 warehousing, cargo, trucking and food manufacturing jobs, along with other industries.
“Coming out of this pandemic, we’re looking for a new normal where we no longer have transportation deserts,” said Borough President Donovan Richards.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) agreed.
“This is a step towards resolving transportation inequities that exist here in Southeast Queens,” said Anderson. “It’s no secret that Southeast Queens has among the longest commute times in Queens and in New York City… and we just opened up access to over 8,000 jobs by opening this service.”
Grimm-Lyon has described the service as a modern digital version of the dollar vans that can be found in Southeast and Northeast Queens, because while it will pick up people along the Q6 bus route, riders must use Google Play or the Apple store to download the Dollaride app to pay and reserve a seat similar to a rideshare.
Straphangers will also be able to track the location of the shuttle on a map in real time too, according to Grimm-Lyon.
“I’m a local to this area of Queens,” said Dollaride CEO Su Sanni, a former Rochdale resident. “It was important for me to be part of a project like this where I had the opportunity to give back to my local community and collaborate with other leaders in Southeast Queens.”
While the express bus is estimated to shave 20 minutes off the commute of residents and workers, it does not have a cash option, according to Grimm-Lyon.
“The digital interface is simple and easy for older folks,” said Grimm-Lyon. “We also have hourly paid brand ambassadors with ties to the community who ride the buses and explain the service to others while on or off the bus.”
The bus service comes from City Link Corp. CEO Fatai Lasisi, who is providing one bus that fits 21 passengers and a second that fits 25, according to Grimm-Lyon. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority subsidizes the free rides with a grant and is tracking the project to see if there will be less car usage among workers in the area.
City Link is a bus charter service that is located in Laurelton.
Straphangers who download Dollaride will receive 60 free rides with the app and can get more by suggesting the app to friends and family, according to GatewayJFK.
After mid-August or early September, the service will be $2.50 per ride, according to Grimm-Lyon. GatewayJFK will consider weekends or extending the times or locations of its system if there is enough demand.
“When I was at the City Council, we passed the legislation to create this BID and it was not easy getting everybody together,” Richards said of the commercial district that was created in 2016. “But this shows that when we come together our community can see positive quality-of-life improvements.”
