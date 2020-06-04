Not even a fire late last year appears to have moved the meter in efforts by Jamaica residents to deal with a long-abandoned house at 107-08 164 St., a property that now is a structural hazard as well as a popular dumping site.
“It is a crying shame that residents have to endure this type of depression, in addition to other problems: abandoned vehicles, garbage on the street, worn-out mail boxes, unkept shelters, high grass all over, unkept business areas; just to name a few,” said Jamaica resident Pam Hazel in a recent email to the Chronicle.
Hazel has been pressing the city to address the property for years. Records of the city’s Department of Finance say it is owned by Resource Capital, an entity with an address of 99 Wall St. The Chronicle was unable to contact the firm prior to deadline.
Department of Building records state that a full vacate order was issued on Jan. 1 after a fire-related inspection on Dec. 31 found the house to be shaking and vibrating.
A photo provided by Hazel from April 14 shows mattresses and piles of black garbage bags piled in the rear of the property. Pictures taken by the Chronicle last Friday show those to have been removed, but replaced with household garbage, discarded clothing, storage containers, household furnishing and general litter.
Officials at the DSNY did this week acknowledge the Chronicle’s request for updated information on the site, but did not otherwise respond prior to deadline.
Hazel has pressed area politicians and clergy to push for a permanent solution for the trash-strewn site. The house sits in the district of Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), whose office said it is a continuing concern.
“Yes, DSNY has been there before and the location is on our radar,” a Miller spokeswoman said. “Our team has reached out to DSNY to get this situation addressed. Our office has sponsored a community cleanup at the location in the past, and there’s been a long history with this property in particular.”
