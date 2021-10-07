Pa-Nash Restaurant, Bar & Lounge, a fusion eatery that incorporated Caribbean, Mediterranean and soul food cuisine in Rosedale at 144-14 243 St., relaunched as Pa-Nash Eurosoul Catering & Events on Oct. 2.
“It was very exciting,” said Annette Runcie, co-owner of the event hall. “I feel very blessed to be able to relaunch. Covid had a really great impact on Pa-Nash, because we were like a full-service restaurant and we had to make a tough decision to actually close the restaurant part of the business.”
Runcie co-owns Pa-Nash with her husband, Noel “Titus” Runcie, and their sons Kymani and Keanu are a chef and accountant, respectively, at the establishment, according to the former restaurateur. Her initial business had to close in Nov. 2020 because after the Covid-19 government shutdown in March 2020, foot traffic to the restaurant was slow despite mandates lifting in Sept. 2020.
“We were not getting folks coming out,” said Runcie. “Rosedale, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens — that area was hit very heavily with Covid. We were not getting folks who wanted to come in after the restrictions were lifted to sit and dine. We had to pivot.”
At first, Runcie had turned to rideshare to maintain the family business, but she knew the appeal of the restaurant was not just the food, but also the restaurant’s ambiance, which included a sleek bar set-up, African artwork and crystal chandeliers.
“We tried to see if we can do delivery through Uber for people to order their meals,” said Runcie. “Most people come there ... for the space. They were ordering online on the digital platforms, but it was not significant enough.”
The most consistent revenue stream was catering for events, according to Runcie.
“It was obvious, even through the pandemic ... people still wanted to celebrate special events,” said Runcie. “People still wanted to get married, have birthday celebrations and do those things with their close family and friends to create memories and they were not able to do that in their house.”
The catering and events side of Pa-Nash is now the main focus for the Runcie family business, but they have not put all their eggs in one basket.
“We had to think of other areas where we can get revenue streams,” said Runcie, who launched also introduced the Pa-Nash line of sauces with her family at the relaunch over the weekend. “The sauces was one of that. People have always loved our unique flavoring and so we figured that we would capture that ... so that folks can actually order it online and have it delivered to them. We have launched three and plan to add more.”
The flavors include honey pineapple, guava barbecue and coconut hummus, according to the entrepreneur.
The Runcies also plan to start a subscription monthly food plan that allows customers to either order a minimum of four or a maximum of 20 meals.
“You can pick up or we deliver locally within a 10-mile radius,” said Runcie. “We have eight different selections of meals.”
Some of the cuisines include coconut almond custard salmon, honey pineapple chicken and Morroccan vegan stew, which is just one of three vegan options.
Runcie and her son Kymani will also host a cooking show via Pa-Nash’s partnership with Rude Rangers Entertainment, a multimedia business in East Meadow, LI, which is expected to start production for December.
“We will be teaching how to cook a course of Pa-Nash meals with our items, but we will also be teaching and educating about where the spices originated from, it’s also a little history on where the food items come from.”
Rude Rangers Entertainment places its content on Roku and Amazon Firestick.
“We were challenged, but we didn’t give up,” said Runcie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.