The most recent round of public matching campaign funds has helped level the playing field for a number of candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the 27th City Council District.
The deadline for signatures to get on the June 22 ballot was today, March 25. Eleven people are running to replace Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.
In the week leading up to the March 25 deadline for signatures, those reporting the most money in the bank also were the top fundraisers after the last reporting period, and in the same order.
James Johnson, the Southeast Queens liaison for the office of Comptroller Scott Stringer, was leading the money race according to figures on the website of the city’s Campaign Finance Board, reporting $200,911 in his war chest. Johnson thus far has spent $18,106. He has received $160,444 in matching funds.
Nantasha Williams, a political organizer and social justice advocate, reported $173,035 cash on hand. She has spent $47,809. Williams has received $160,182 in public money.
Jason Myles Clark, an attorney, reported $147,258 in the bank. He has spent $94,953. He has gotten $106,444 in matching funds
Marie Adam-Ovide, district manager of Community Board 8, reported $132,007 in the bank. Her campaign has received $112,708 in matching funds.
The next three candidates have received big boosts from the most recent dispersal of matching funds, awarded on an 8-to-1 basis for small donations.
Al-Hassan Kanu, Miller’s district director, now has $112,175 in the bank, having received $93,533 in matching funds. He has spent $6,997.
Harold Miller, a deputy commissioner of public affairs in the de Blasio administration, now has $92,483 in cash on hand, thanks to an infusion of $77,699 in matching funds. He has spent $22,863.
Attorney Kerryanne Burke reported $73,637, largely due to $64,661 in matching funds. Burke has spent $13,934.
Next on the list is Rene Hill, former chairwoman of Community Board 12, with $57,999 cash on hand. Hill was in fifth place at the end of the last reporting period. Hill has spent $37,490.
Jermaine Sean Smith, who works in the city’s foster care system, reported $10,139, and has received no matching funds, according to the CFB. He has spent $4,296 on his campaign.
Leroy Gadsden, former president of the Jamaica Branch of the NAACP, reported $4,730 cash on hand. He has received no matching funds and has spent $45.
Anthony Rivers, a St. Albans resident and founder of People for the Neighborhood, reported $1,626. He has spent $395 and has not qualified for matching funds.
