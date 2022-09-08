Just because the summer is winding down doesn’t mean the outdoor activities are coming to an end in Southeast Queens.
On Saturday, the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica will host an Intercultural Fall Festival and Street Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can head down to 164th Street, just off Jamaica Avenue, for an afternoon of food, entertainment, health screenings and activities and games for kids.
The focus of the event, according to one of the leaders of its planning committee, Ishmael Carter, is to get community members active and socializing again, in addition to promoting the opening of the 12-story Tree of Life affordable housing complex, a 174-unit building with leasable office space created in partnership between the church and the First Jamaica Community and Urban Development Corporation.
“We know that Covid had a lot of people sitting down and latent,” Carter said. “This is the time for people to come out and be a part of something.”
With an eye toward keeping community members healthy and giving them the tools to maintain a healthy lifestyle going forward, the afternoon will feature blood pressure testing, nutrition counseling and workout classes, including Zumba and yoga. For kids, there will be a face painter and a bouncy house.
Carter encourages adults to get their groove on as well, with plans calling for line dancers and live singers to be in attendance. Most importantly, he says, he wants the community to come together again.
“Covid has left a lot of people isolated,” he said. “A lot of our members are still doing Zoom, and some people are just Zoom’d out.”
“We’ll have a basketball shoot-a-thon. People can come out, if basketball is your thing, and shoot some hoops,” he said. “If music is your thing, come out and dance. If you just want to come out and socialize with folks, especially if you haven’t done so in a long time, it’s very important for folks to come out and do that as well.”
Those looking for more information can call (718) 526-4775.
