Members of District Council 9 last week volunteered at a food pantry for the needy organized by The Harding Ford Vision, a group in Jamaica dedicated to providing health and wellness services to underserved communities in New York City.
DC 9, a chapter of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, represents painters, decorators, drywall finishers, metal polishers, lead abatement workers, glaziers, architectural metal glassworkers, paint makers and other trades.
The union also donated $2,500 for future food pantries and the continued operation of the organization’s soup kitchen.
