Citizen App, represented at top right by Dennis Prince Mapp, an engineer, along with Ford Lincoln of Queens, sponsored the No One Goes Hungry in Southeast Queens Thanksgiving event.
With food and entertainment for every age group, the Nov. 17 event at the NYC Arena, located at 91-12 144 Place in Jamaica, was attended by 700 people from area shelters. An additional 200 people picked up food catered by Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach.
Lending support to the event, which was billed as a Friendsgiving dinner, was the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau, represented by Sgt. Khadija Faison, left at top right, and Patrick Blanc, center; the Detectice Endowments Association; the 103rd Precinct; the Cultural Collaborative of Jamaica; NYC 100 Strong; Kriteriyon; the Showing Hearts Foundation; and District Attorney Melinda Katz, above right.
“I wanted this to inspire and uplift the community while bringing everyone together as one (police officers, elected officials, local business, children, adults and more),” said Faison, who was an event organizer, via email. “What better way than through good food, great music, comedy and a magic show.”
— Naeisha Rose
