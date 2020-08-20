Orville Hall was on his way to the 24/7 Studio on Merrick Boulevard on Oct. 30, 2002 to meet with Jason Mizell, known to music fans as Jam Master Jay of the hip-hop group Run-DMC.
“I was with his manager,” Hall told the Chronicle in a telephone interview on Tuesday. They were going to discuss a business deal and schedule a performance with the 37-year-old Hollis musician.
“His manager was looking for him. He had a show in DC the next day,” said Hall, now a resident of Shreveport, La. “He didn’t answer his phone. We called other people who were there, and they didn’t answer their phones, so we went to his manager’s house first.”
He believes that may have saved their lives, as Mizell was killed and another man wounded that night in a shooting that was unsolved for nearly 18 years before two men were named in a federal complaint.
But Hill, like acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme, said the arrests are just the beginning for the Hollis residents, current and former, who knew Mizell.
“It’s different for us in the neighborhood,” Hall said. “It’s close to us. We knew him and we knew the man being accused of his murder. He was part of that circle. For us, there’s not much to say. It’s a great step moving forward, because we want to know the story. Unfortunately, it’s just an arrest. There are lot of guys we know that start out in the crosshairs of an accusation that will play itself out and they’re going to be innocent.”
If it is as prosecutors allege, Hall wants to know the truth.
“His mother, who we lost recently, isn’t here to receive closure,” HaIl said. “His sister, his brother aren’t here to receive closure.”
Mizell also had three children.
“What made it happen? It’s just an arrest. I want to hear why. I’m not sure. I don’t know if these are the right guys yet. We want to hear the story. What happened?”
The two met in junior high school.
“We took music class together,” Hall said. For a couple of years he owned a restaurant and hip-hop museum filled with Run-DMC memorabilia, near where he and Mizell grew up.
He has been in Louisiana for four years, and he still is producing music.
But he kept coming back to what happened to lead up to Oct. 20, 2002.
“We’re entitled to hear why,” he said. “We loved Jay. Why didn’t they have the same love for Jay that we had? Why did they do it?”
