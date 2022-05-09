As of Monday, the Fresh Meadows Library will be closed for the next six months, the Queens Public Library announced Friday.
During that time, the branch’s roof and HVAC system will be replaced, QPL said.
In the meantime, QPL will offer mobile library service on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m starting this Saturday, May 14.
Community members may also visit nearby locations such as the Queensboro Hill, Pomonok and East Flushing branches, the library said.
