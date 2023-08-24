The “Free Your Mind” art exhibit at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is coming to a close next Friday, Sept. 1.
Featuring 44 emerging and established artists of Black, indigenous and immigrant backgrounds, along with other people of color from Queens, the free art show is a part of JCAL’s inaugural Visual Voices presentation, a three-year initiative that puts curators of color at the forefront with showcases at its Miller and Communities galleries.
Shenna Vaughn, an internationally celebrated artist from Jamaica, conceived the exhibit and is the center’s first Visual Voices curator.
“I am so grateful for this groundbreaking show in Jamaica, Queens, which has a Chelsea vibe,” Vaughn told the Chronicle via email. “This has intermingled the arts scene in Downtown Jamaica creating an artist hub.”
Vaughn said that she was grateful for the feedback from the community about the exhibit, which opened back on July 8.
“This exhibition has been so fulfilling,” she said. “This experience with Visual Voices at Jamaica Arts Center has been an elevation for myself, the community and the artists.
“I am overjoyed with the success of this exhibition. I am proud of all the artist who accepted the call for ‘Free Your Mind.’ They trusted my vision, their gifts and instincts and produced magnificent works of art. We had a successful opening and two artists talks. If you missed it and/or want to see it again you have until Sept. 1st.”
The exhibit, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave.
Some of the artists featured include Barrington Brissett, Damali Abrams, William Bentley and Eesha Suntai.
“I try to use my art as a love letter to my culture,” said Brissett, who has two pieces in the exhibit. His artwork includes “Lost Boy IV” and “Light,” both works that are acrylic-on-canvas. The first one “is inspired by Black people’s connection to the ocean. For a lot of Black people, there is this stereotype that we can’t swim or that we have a negative relationship with water due to ancestry. So I’m trying to reestablish a positive connection with water in that piece.”
“Light” is more about exploring solitude, according to the artist.
“A lot of us realize who we are when we are alone,” Brissett told the Chronicle. “When there are no other people, we have no other choice but to get to know ourself.”
Growing up, the lifelong artist struggled with being expressive, but realized art was a way to share his thoughts and feelings.
Participating in the exhibit has forced Brissett to break out of his shell.
“It’s challenging in a good way,” he said. “I’m talking to other artists and I’m talking to other people. I have to explain my work and work on my communication skills.”
While noting that Jamaica is not known as a major art hub, Brissett, who has been working at the front desk at the center for a year, appreciates JCAL’s efforts to branch out and nourish the community there.
Similar to Brissett, Abrams is a lifelong artist. The daughter of Guyanese immigrants, the Queens-based, Vermont College of the Fine Arts alum likes to explore art history, folklore and cultural heritage in her work.
Her piece, “Blood, Coffee & Tears,” includes menstrual blood, coffee, tears, hair, paper towel, plant medicine, glitter, ephemera, tchotchkes, fur, feathers, leather and other fabrics.
“It’s about learning to love the shadow side to ourselves, the parts that we hate, the parts that we don’t want to look at and that we don’t want to show to other people.” Abrams told the Chronicle. “It’s part of a triptych, which is a three-part painting.”
Despite hanging out on Jamaica Avenue growing up, Abrams said she didn’t realize that JCAL was an art space until recently, but is proud to be a part of it now.
“It’s important to be a part of that space and to make sure people in that community know that space exists,” she said.
Bentley, who has also expressed himself through art since childhood, has two acrylic-on-canvas pieces in the show, “Gasp!” and “Off Air.” He made the artwork in June shortly after having tonsil surgery.
“I let my emotions and psyche, and how I’ve dealt with things in my life be the driving force to paint those images,” Bentley told the Chronicle. “‘Off Air,’ in particular, is inspired by a traumatic event that happened to me as a child. Afterward it seems like everything went off air. I was alone. It’s kind of like you are watching cartoons and you are happy, everything is good, but what happens when all those amazing cartoons and shows go off the air.”
“Gasp!” is inspired by shock, he said.
“It’s kind of computery like a motherboard,” Bentley said. “There are lines and circles it creates in its design. It represents foreign technology happening. As artists, we see this [artificial intelligence] and it’s amazing, but it is also horrifying. The child’s gasp represents that balance between horror and wonder.”
Despite being commissioned for art, this is Bentley’s first major showcase of his work.
“I’m currently teaching now on a pre-K level,” he said. “Being in this show inspired me to free my mind, like the title of the show says, and create for me.”
Suntai, of Arverne by the Sea, said she felt welcomed by JCAL and is happy that her oil painting “Hybrid” has inspired those who have seen it.
“This exceeded my expectations,” Suntai said. “I didn’t think I would be able to sit down and meet like-minded individuals ... I’m over the moon.”
The Adelphi University alum graduated with a bachelor’s in fine arts in 2012, but stopped creating artwork to pursue a corporate career.
“It took a medical scare for me to start getting back into it,” Suntai told the Chronicle. “I’m learning my way through color, exploring my talents, and exploring painting different objects.”
After having foot surgery, Suntai picked up a paintbrush again while on crutches in 2016.
“I would just start choosing things that were colorful, bright and pretty,” she said. “That is why I think art therapy is so important, because it can bring you a sense of calm you didn’t even know that you needed before you started.”
“Hybrid” is one of the first pieces of art that Suntai made when she started painting again. It’s an abstract of a flower that is both in bloom and wilting.
“It’s a story of transition,” she said. “I’m so excited and thankful to have had that opportunity ... It’s such a great experience, I don’t want it to end.”
