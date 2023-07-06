“Free Your Mind,” a free art exhibit featuring 44 emerging and established artists who are predominantly Black, indigenous, an immigrant or a person of color from Queens, is the inaugural Visual Voices presentation from the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning.
Visual Voices, a three-year initiative of JCAL, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave., is a program that has curators of color at the forefront of conceiving showcases for its Miller and Communities galleries.
Leonard Jacobs, JCAL’s executive director, said instead of hiring one curator for the arts center, he wanted to shake things up a bit by having several, while also having equity at the heart of future visual art displays.
“There’s a lot of talk about communities of artists,” Jacobs told the Queens Chronicle via email. “But there’s often less talk about the curators that are identifying and cultivating those artists. So, rather than hiring one single tastemaker and gatekeeper at JCAL, we are opening up the model to be more inclusive.”
Courtney Ffrench, JCAL’s artistic director, shared Jacobs’ sentiments.
“We are interested in the diversity of viewpoints and sensibilities that these five curators hold,” added Ffrench. “We say the more ‘visual voices’ we have, the better it is for the community — every community.”
Shenna Vaughn, an internationally celebrated artist from Jamaica, whose work has been collected by the likes of Beyonce and NBA player Josh Powell, along with news personalities Tommy Porter and Mara Schiavocampo, is the center’s first Visual Voices curator and conceived the “Free Your Mind” exhibit, which will held at JCAL on Saturday, July 8 with a 5 p.m. reception. The artwork will remain on view through Sept. 1.
Vaughn said the upcoming event is her first large-scale exhibit with an arts organization. Although stressful, she found the experience to be exciting and rewarding.
“I’m dealing with other artists and their work, while trying to make sure that it’s meeting my vision overall as a curator,” Vaughn told the Chronicle. “I feel that I have a slight advantage, being an artist myself. I understand the artist mind. I can put myself in their shoes and help ease that process.”
Her favorite part of the curating process was working with new talent.
“There are artists in the show where it is their first exhibition,” Vaughn said. “Then they are sharing a space with renowned artists like Danny Simmons.”
The 44 artists were selected from 96 submissions, according to the curator.
“The nerve-wracking part was not being able to have everyone in the show and having to narrow it down,” she said. “Trusting my instinct and creative thought process was very rewarding ... every piece, although from these individual artists, still needs to tell a cohesive story ... Hanging the show and see it all come together was mind-blowing.”
The purpose of the exhibit was to see what artists will produce if they let go of their doubts, insecurities and fear, she said.
“I was curious to see what artists will create in that realm,” Vaughn added. “If you were able to let go of all the things I said before, what does it look like visually?”
