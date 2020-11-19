The Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District will host its second giveaway of Thanksgiving meals from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 90-67 Sutphin Blvd.
The BID is partnering with property owner Robin Eshaghpour to offer the giveaway, which includes packaged meals and bottled water to go.
“With the massive success in our previous endeavor, the Sutphin Boulevard BID looks forward to an even better result this year,” the BID said via email.
“With the ongoing pandemic many people are more in need than ever before. We aim to exceed last year’s result with well over 200 packaged meals to go being available.”
The BID says anyone in need is eligible. It is still is looking for volunteers and donations to assist with the effort. All those who attend will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing as per Covid-19 guidelines from the federal government.
More information is available by calling (718) 291-2110 or by email at sutphinblvdbid@verizon.net
