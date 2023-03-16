The Allen Community Senior Center, in conjunction with Project Renewal, a nonprofit that helps vulnerable New Yorkers, is providing free mammogram screenings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 28 in Jamaica.
The screenings will be held at the senior center located at 166-01 Linden Blvd., according to Angella King, the organization’s director.
“It’s Women’s History Month,” King told the Chronicle. “So many women go without getting a mammogram screening so we wanted to bring it to the community in association with our co-sponsor, Project Renewal.”
Catching breast cancer early is important because when it is small or has not spread it’s easier to treat successfully and prevent death from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Some women might have no symptoms, such as a lump or mass, which is why it is neccessary to have regular screenings via a mammogram.
People seeking more information or wanting to make an appointment may call (718) 658-0980, King said.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.