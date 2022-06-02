Twenty-five students from schools in Cambria Heights, Hollis and Jamaica received free HP Chromebooks at the Robert Ross Family Life Center in St. Albans May 22 as part of the launch of AhHa!Broadway and 21 Ethos 1,000 Kids Laptop Giveaway, which was supported by state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans).
To help close the digital divide in New York City classrooms, five students each from JHS 8, MAST High School, Pathway College Preparatory School, PS/IS 116 and PS 134 were presented laptops.
“Every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to learn, to perform, and to believe in themselves,” Heather Edwards, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit AhHa!Broadway, said in a statement. “AhHa!Broadway exists to make this possible. Our ‘1,000 Kids’ initiative was created to ensure that performing arts education is always accessible, even when online learning is necessary. Enabling even one child the ability to change the trajectory of their life can do the same for countless other lives that person will impact.”
Roneisia Godfrey, founder of 21 Ethos Education, an education technology firm, was eager to be a part of the launch because she wants to see more minorities break into the tech sector and is tired of seeing a lack of diversity in the industry, which provides high-paying careers.
“We are building stronger communities by investing in our youth and their education,” Godfrey said in a statement. “They are eager to learn, and we want to provide opportunities and resources to help them succeed and advance economically.”
Comrie, a proud parent of two, the former president of Community School Board District 29 and an alum of PS 116, IS 8 and Jamaica High School (now MAST High School), was happy to support the initiative.
“The AhHa!Broadway and 21 Ethos vision ... comes at a particularly critical moment as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” Comrie said in a prepared statement. “Giving laptops to these elementary, middle and high school students means students are better equipped to learn at every level — including students who are pursuing higher education this fall.”
Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Clyde Vanel (Queens Village), literacy nonprofit Lena’s Library and Queens Public Library were also community partners of the event.
Earnest Foods, a grocery store in St. Albans, provided refreshments, Lena’s Library gave away free books and QPL provided information to guests on how people can access its hotspots, Comrie’s spokesman told the Chronicle.
“Queens Public Library is the main source of internet access for many people who cannot afford it at home,” a QPL’s spokeswoman told the Chronicle via email. “We are working to further bridge the digital divide with our hotspot lending program.”
QPL has more than 2,200 Wi-Fi hotspots in circulation at 25 locations: Arverne, Astoria, Central (Jamaica), Corona, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Far Rockaway, Flushing, Hollis, Langston Hughes, Lefferts, Lefrak City, Long Island City, McGoldrick (Flushing), Mitchell Linden, Peninsula (Rockaway Beach), Pomonok, Poppenhusen (College Point), Queensboro Hill, Rosedale, St. Albans, South Hollis, South Jamaica, South Ozone Park and Woodside.
“Devices may be checked out for two months with up to five renewals,” said the spokeswoman. “Pretty much a year.”
To learn more about the free Wi-Fi program at QPL visit bit.ly3wUWdK1. To donate to the 1,000 Kids Laptop Giveaway go to ahhabroadway.org.
