New Hope Lutheran Church in Jamaica will offer several days of health service beginning Sunday, Sept. 27, when it teams with Walgreens Pharmacy from noon to 1:30 p.m. to provide free flu shots to anyone 18 years of age or older.
Those looking to receive flu shots are asked to please RSVP to mharvin72@gmail.com with the number of vaccinations that will needed.
The miniclinic will be held on front lawn of the church, which is located at 167-24 118 Ave.
From Monday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 2 the church will serve as a free testing site for COVID-19 as the church teams with the NYC Health + Hospitals Test & Trace Corps.
The free tests will be offered on a walk-in basis, with no appointments or RSVP required. Those attending do not need to be experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.
All events at the church will follow all of the mandatory city and state protocols for social distancing and use of personal protective equipment. Face masks must be worn.
