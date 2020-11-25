The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four people wanted for a robbery and assault in the Jamaica Center subway station at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue on Nov. 11.
Police said the attack took place at approximately 8 p.m. on the J Train platform when the 17-year-old victim was approached by three males and a female.
The woman said she had a knife and the group then began punching and kicking the victim. They took his Yeezy sneakers, valued at $800, AirPods valued at $300 and his book bag.
No knife was displayed, and the four attackers fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by EMS personnel to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens for treatment of a laceration to one eye.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by sending a message to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
