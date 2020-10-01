Four Queens residents have been arraigned for allegedly forcing three teenage girls to work as prostitutes at the JFK Inn Hotel in Jamaica.
A statement issued by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Sept. 24 alleges that the girls were threatened with death if they did not cooperate.
The incidents allegedly took place between June 5 and 12
Two of the defendants have been charged under a law that specifically targets those exploiting children in the sex industry.
“These cases are grim examples of why I formed the Human Trafficking Bureau when I became the DA,” Katz said. “When people are forced into prostitution with threats and physical violence, it is our obligation as a city to hold the traffickers accountable. Thankfully, these young victims were able to escape to safety, but not before being held captive and having to endure the torment and cruelty of those who profited from the acts they were forced to perform.”
According to the DA’s Office, Tyrone Miles, 30, of Springfield Gardens, was charged in a 24-count indictment with first- and second-degree kidnapping, sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking, first- and third-degree rape, compelling prostitution, second- and third-degree promoting prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.
Bryant Lowery, 22, also of Springfield Gardens, was charged in the 24-count indictment with first- and second-degree kidnapping, sex trafficking a child, sex trafficking, first- and third-degree rape, compelling prostitution, second-degree promoting prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal contempt.
Lowery also was charged in a separate 11-count indictment with second-degree kidnapping, sex trafficking, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second- and third-degree promoting prostitution and second-degree criminal contempt.
Luvasia Rodriguez, 21, of Jamaica, was charged in the 24-count indictment with first- and second-degree kidnapping, sex trafficking, compelling prostitution, second- and third-degree promoting prostitution and endangering the welfare of a child.
She also was charged in the 11-count indictment with second-degree kidnapping, sex trafficking, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second- and third-degree promoting prostitution.
Khalil Fryer, 21, of Far Rockaway, was charged in the 11-count indictment with second-degree kidnapping, sex trafficking, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and second- and third-degree promoting prostitution.
Katz’s office said Miles, Lowery and Rodriguez all face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges. Fryer faces up to 25 years.
The victims in the case were 16 and 17 years old when the defendants allegedly held them against their will at the hotel and threatened them with physical harm unless they prostituted themselves.
One of the girls at one point escaped only to be retaken.
Katz’s press release alleges that at one point, when the youngest victim refused to continue having sex with strangers, Miles told her, “I will kill you.”
Receipts from the establishment, obtained during the investigation, allegedly indicate that Miles and Lowery rented rooms at the JFK Inn Hotel between June 5 and 20. Video surveillance of the area allegedly depicts Miles and a third underage female walking into the location with the teenage girls on June 5.
