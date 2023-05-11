The Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, located in Jamaica, has teamed up with Black Spectrum Theatre to raise funds toward further educating people about sickle cell disease via the organization’s events, programming and literature on the blood disorder.
On Mother’s Day, May 14 at 4 p.m., people have the opportunity to take their mom out to see the play “Thurgood” at the theater, located at 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard in St. Albans, and support the foundation’s efforts for $65.
Ahead of the Sunday evening edition of the play, there will be a lunch at 2:30 p.m. that comes with rice and peas, fried fish, potato salad, barbeque chicken, curry chicken, roti and macaroni pie with a complimentary glass of wine.
“We have a back-to-school event coming up, a coat drive and a health fair,” said Merlene Sotillo, the president and CEO of the Sickle Cell Foundation.
Sotillo also wants to use the funds to create sickle cell literature to distribute at the events, to the community and at hospitals.
On April 28, the organization held a symposium about the advancements in the disease’s treatment at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Hillcrest, which featured experts of the disease.
Sotillo also hopes to screen a documentary about people living with the blood disorder in September, Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
Carl Clay, president and founder of Black Spectrum Theatre, was happy to showcase “Thurgood,” in support of the foundation.
“The fact is that there are many issues in the community that need attention,” Clay said. “This is one of them, so we salute the work of the sickle cell organization. We can’t thank them enough for the work that they do. There are a lot of people who are afflicted in our community with sickle cell and their mission is to solve that.”
Not only does Clay want people to help the organization achieve its fundraising goals, he believes that when people are sick they should also have the opportunity to go out when they can and see some theater.
“Theater is rehabilitative in its presentation,” said the theater founder.
“Thurgood,” which was written and will be performed by Douglas Wade, a playwright and actor from Jamaica, who has been with Black Spectrum Theatre for 20 years, chronicles the life of Thurgood Marshall, the civil rights icon and U.S. Supreme Court justice.
“We are excited about doing the play,” Clay said.
