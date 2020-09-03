A call reporting a missing 7-year-old autistic child in South Jamaica last week had a happy ending.
The report was made on Thursday, Aug. 27. Officers Michael Lospinuso, left, and Liam Healy of the NYPD’s 113th Precinct found the child, shown with the officers and a sibling.
