The Rev. Jeffrey Thompson, pastor of Amity Baptist Church in Jamaica, placed a passage from Scripture into a modern context last Thursday as his church hosted a pop-up food pantry.
“A little boy gave Jesus five loaves of bread and two fish, and he was able to feed 5,000,” said Thompson. “Let us pray that what we give here today multiplies.”
Pop-up food pantries have become essential as residents of Queens deal with the continued fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. Thursday’s event, organized by the office of Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), saw people lined up down the block and around the corner prior to opening.
The outreach served more than 200 families with fresh chicken and fish; large boxes of fresh produce; clothing, toiletries and personal care items; and toys.
Miller said all organizers had to do to attract a crowd of that size was to launch a routine email blast.
Also on hand were people offering tests for COVID-19 and workers from the 2020 U.S. Census to assist those who have not yet filled out the forms. Miller said both are equally important in the long term.
“If we’re not tested and we’re not counted [in the Census], then we’re invisible,” Miller said of the community. “We’re one of the hardest-hit communities. But if we don’t have the tests, when the government is allocating COVID money we won’t get the funding.”
Other sponsors and benefactors included the Greater Bethel Community Development Corp., The Crescent Companies, Harmon Face Values, WalMart and Old Navy.
Also on hand to help out was Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Mayor de Blasio’s food czar, who at one point was helping Miller line up packing boxes filled with fresh vegetables.
Garcia said the pop-up food pantries, such as the one Miller and Thompson hosted, were a natural and necessary extension of the city’s first COVID-19 responses.
“We first responded in places like Corona, where the outbreak was very bad,” Garcia said. “These pantries fill the gaps.”
As for the Census, Garcia said the numbers recorded will determine how and where the federal government will allocate money to its various food and nutrition programs for the next decade.
Miller’s office said in an email that he and his staff already are working on similar pop-up pantries in the near future.
