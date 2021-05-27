After more than a year under the strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Forest Hills Festival of the Arts on Sunday, June 13.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Austin Street between 69th and 72nd streets, rain or shine.
Chamber members whose dues are paid in full can reserve a free 10-by-10-foot space, with each additional space costing $175.
Nonchamber members can secure spaces at $175 for general merchandise and $305 for food.
Leslie Brown, president of the chamber, said in a press release that the group has been struggling to stay afloat and continue to serve all the members without revenue, as yearly membership dues were suspended for 2020.
Information about the festival, applications and information on joining or paying dues is available on the organization’s website, foresthillschamberofcommerce.org.
General inquiries also can be mailed to the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 75113, Forest Hills, NY 11375.
