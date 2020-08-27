Community volunteers pitched in at the NYPD’s 105th Precinct on Aug. 22 during an effort to beautify the grounds.
Volunteers worked with donations from Lowe’s and Home Depot. Inspector Neteis Gilbert, commanding officer of the 105th, said a number of civic groups within the precinct also made donations.
There was even a DJ offering up music for the volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.