A carbon monoxide leak sent five people from St. Albans to Nassau University Medical Center over the weekend.
At approximately 1:34 p.m. on Dec. 19, emergency personnel were alerted to the smell of gas at 114-40 198 St., according to NYCFireWire on Twitter.
“High [carbon monoxide] levels in a [single room occupancy] with civilians overcome,” was posted on the Twitter feed.
Engine 317, Ladder 165, Battalion 54, Station 54 and Station 50 all responded to the incident at the residential building, according to an FDNY Twitter post, which also said there was “an elevated level of [carbon monoxide] discovered in the neighboring buildings.”
The gas also impacted buildings at 114-42 and 114-38, which are to the right of the 114-40 building, accordng to Jim Long, a spokesman of the FDNY.
“Once we turned off the utilities and opened all the windows the carbon monoxide dissipated before we left the scene,” said Long.
Despite two serious injuries and three life-threatening injuries, all the victims were stable by the end of the day, according to Long. There were no smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the building.
“If not for the expedited removal by firefighters, the immediate on scene medical intervention by FDNY EMTs and Paramedics, and the continued care post transport,” said Long “we would be discussing a tragic outcome.”
Carbon monoxide levels above 9 parts per million are considered dangerous, according to the spokesman. The St. Albans building had 500 ppm on all floors. The other two buildings had a range of 100 to 200 ppm.
The FDNY later alerted the city Department of Buildings about the residence, and the agency determined that a defective boiler flue in the cellar, which had become detached, caused the leak.
The investigation by the DOB remains ongoing.
“My advice to people is to maintain heating appliances by getting a licensed professional,” said Long. “People should have heating appliances maintained either annually or as needed.”
Some safety tips from the FDNY include keeping a smoke and carbon monoxide or combination detector on every level of one’s home, always placing one near where you sleep, making sure they are operable, changing the batteries twice a year and leaving one’s home immediately and calling 911 if there are dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in a dwelling.
Residential owners are required to ensure that tenants are provided with both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, according to the DOB. Owners of one- and two-family homes (nonowner occupied) are required to provide and install at least one approved and operational carbon monoxide and smoke detector within each dwelling and to replace them periodically.
Residential owners should also ensure the installation of a carbon monoxide detector with an end-of-life alarm (a notification that it’s time for it to be replaced), provide notice to at least one adult occupant of each dwelling regarding testing and maintenance, post notices regarding carbon monoxide and keep records relating to the installation and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
To learn more visit fdnysmart.org/smoke -alarm and www1.nyc.gov/site/hpd/services-and-information/smoke-carbon-monoxide- detectors.page.
