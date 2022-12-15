The game is over for five alleged Southeast Queens home theft conspirators.
The office of state Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced five indictments in a deed theft ring aimed at elderly and vulnerable homeowners in Jamaica, South Jamaica and St. Albans. The five indicted, along with three unidentified members of the group, all played a specialized role in the ruse, the AG said.
According to James’ office, starting in Sept. 2019, 47-year-old Marcus Wilcher allegedly would identify homes in the Southeast Queens neighborhoods in poor condition with absentee owners. Fifty-one-year-old Stacie Saunders would then market the homes to investors at prices significantly below market rates to ensure quick sales, according to James.
Once an investor displayed interest in purchasing a home, Wilcher allegedly would secure personal information about the real owners, including Social Security numbers and birth dates, to create falsified documents, including Social Security cards and driver’s licenses.
James said Wilcher and Saunders would then find people to impersonate the true property owners at contract signings and closings.
Forty-seven-year-old Anyekache Hercules, who was disbarred and cannot practice law in New York, allegedly would create forged legal documents using a practicing attorney’s name and email on legal correspondence, and either 61-year-old Dean Lloyd or one of the three unidentified individuals would allegedly appear at closings with forged deeds and contracts.
Sixty-six-year-old Jerry Currin allegedly appeared at the closing on his family home with a person pretending to be his sister, the executor of his family’s estate. Currin also submitted a false affidavit in support of a second estate sale for a different stolen property, according to James.
Once sales of the properties were finalized, the group allegedly would use the forged documents to open bank accounts in the names of the homes’ real owners. They would use the accounts along with LLCs and entities they controlled to funnel themselves the profits.
The three homes sold as part of the ring totaled more than $1 million in value. They are located near Long Street and 121st Avenue in South Jamaica, 176th Street and Murdock Avenue in Jamaica and Marsden Street and 119th Avenue in St. Albans.
Saunders, Hercules and Currin were arraigned last Thursday.
The Office of the Attorney General warns that five members of the ring remain at large: Wilcher, Lloyd and the three unidentified individuals.
Anyone familiar with one or more of the co-conspirators at-large is encouraged to contact the OAG’s Public Integrity Bureau confidentially by calling (212) 416-8090 or emailing public.integrity@ag.ny.gov.
“No one should face the nightmare of having their home stolen from them without any warning, knowledge, or reason,” James said in a statement. “Deed theft is a merciless crime that targets seniors, and often people of color, who are asset rich but cash poor, and reliant on their homes as a stabilizing force for their families and loved ones. My office will continue our work to combat deed theft until we can ensure no other New Yorker is forced to endure this heartbreaking, life-altering loss.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.