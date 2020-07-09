The Chronicle and the King Manor Museum last Friday hosted a community gathering in Jamaica.
At top left, Alecia Jones of New Beginnings and Catherine Donohoe and Francesca Yellico of The Bridge to Life offered information for women with unplanned pregnancies, while above Najeeullah Dupass and Chaolung Chang provided paperwork and assistance filling out the Census.
At top center, Charles Antiles, Glenn Greenidge of the Sutphin Boulevard BID and Pauline Swift from Our World Media dropped in. Above, Phil Orenstein and James Trent of the Queens Village Republican Club had voter registration. At top right, Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn joins Salwa Elmeawad and Lenny Mancuso of the Kiwanis Club of Bayside who made a donation to Kelsey Brow of King Manor. Kalyiah Smith-Greene, 4, checks out a museum display with Brow, Brinn, Valerie Samuel and Rigo Pena.
