The Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation is hosting its second annual fish fry and barbecue on Saturday.
The purpose of the April 30 event, which will be outside the foundation’s headquarters at 108-03 164 Place in Jamaica, is to raise $5,000 for the organization’s programming.
“We have several events in the works, but I’m trying to raise funds to pay for it,” said Merlene Smith-Solito, the founder of the organization. “Even though the Council people have assigned money, we haven’t gotten it up to now and we have to raise some funds.”
There will be mouthwatering fried fish, Spanish rice, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and a salad for $22, according to the foundation, but if people prefer barbecue chicken instead of fish, with the same fixings, that will be $20.
“People can preorder the food even through Zelle and then just come to pick it up,” said Smith-Solito. “We will also deliver the food.”
The funds will go toward getting doctors from New York and around the country — North Carolina, Georgia and Texas — to speak about new medications for sickle cell disease and what progress is being made in research on the condition, according to Smith-Solito. Patients will also testify on how they are being treated when they go to hospitals.
Smith-Solito also intends to host a blood drive on May 7, another in conjunction with Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) on May 14 and one on June 18 with the Rochdale Village community.
There will also be a Covid-19-mobile outside the office for tests and vaccinations, according to Smith-Solito.
“The van is for people who have not been tested or vaccinated as yet,” said Smith-Solito. “Covid-19 is still not gone.”
For more information and to place orders call (718) 657-3173 or (917) 373-8434/
“I’m looking forward to a successful day,” added Smith-Solito.
