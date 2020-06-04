Multiple companies from the FDNY fought a house fire on 172nd Street in Jamaica on Tuesday morning.
According to the FDNY, personnel responded at 9:31 a.m. for a fire in the attic of the house, which is on the western side of the street between Jamaica and Hillside avenues.
The fire was quickly brought under control. No one was hurt, and the cause remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
