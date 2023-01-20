Eight cats were rescued by firefighters during a house fire in Queens Village on Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.
Unfortunately, two perished due to complications from the fire and some ran away on Jan. 18 from the three-story residence, located at 215-25 111 Rd., according to the department. The remaining cats were turned over to a resident of the home.
The resident sustained a minor injury, but refused medical attention, according to an FDNY spokesperson. A firefighter was also injured, and was sent to Franklin General Hospital, located in Valley Stream, LI.
It was an all hands on deck situation, which required 60 firefighters from 12 fire units to put out the blaze, the spokesman added. The fire, which started at 10:53 a.m., was under control within less than 50 minutes.
A neighbor, who lives at the apartment building on 111 Road and Springfield Boulevard and wished to remain anonymous, said that an elderly woman, her son and a few others occupied the home.
Despite the quick response from the FDNY, a second home was also damaged by the blaze, according to the neighbor, who pointed to a house at 215-27 111 Rd. that sustained burns to its vinyl siding.
“The house next door is occupied by disabled people,” the neighbor told Queens Chronicle on Friday. “The fire was fast and the smoke was so bad I thought it was coming from my apartment building.”
Between the apartment building and the house that caught fire, are four more houses.
“I came out and the smoke was very high,” the neighbor added. “I called 911 and my friend across the street called 911.”
The neighbor suspects that the wiring in the house might have caused the fire, as many of the homes in Queens Village are old.
Many of the Tudor and Dutch Colonial homes in Queens Village were built during a housing boom between the 1920s and 1930s, according to the Long Island Exchange, a news website.
The cause of the fire is remains under investigation, according to the FDNY.
