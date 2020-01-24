Finest of the Finest honored in the 103rd

The Honor Legion, the oldest fraternal organization within the NYPD, last week welcomed two members of the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica to its ranks.

Anti-Crime Officers Alex Schneider and Dillon Tonne were inducted at a ceremony for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The Honor Legion is composed of members of the NYPD who have received departmental recognition and been awarded medals of honorable mention for acts of valor performed at imminent risk of life or who have been commended for meritorious acts at personal risk.

The 103rd Precinct patrols in and around Jamaica. Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the precinct, was among those in attendance.

Officers of any rank are eligible. Honorees receive a badge and a uniform ribbon that has a green, white and blue stripe with a star in the center.

According to the legion’s website, the underlying purpose of the organization is to offer aid to the survivors of police officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.