The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection last week opened a new NYC Financial Empowerment Center in Jamaica.

The office, located at the Small Business Support Center at 90-27 Sutphin Blvd., opened Aug. 18. It provides free, one-on-one professional financial counseling and coaching.

Topics include but are not limited to preparing a budget; establishing or improving credit; opening safe and affordable bank accounts; developing strategies for lowering debt or reducing payments to lenders; and gaining access to available government resources.

DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga announced the opening. Counseling services are provided by the group Urban Upbound.

Mayuga also announced in a press release from her office that all 26 financial centers in the city now are reopening for in-person appointments. The Covid-19 pandemic required sessions to be conducted via telephone. But Mayuga added that telephone service will be kept as an option for their clients.

QueensChronicle.com