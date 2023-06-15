This year’s Black Music Month coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and to celebrate, Cultural Collaborative Jamaica and Afrikan Poetry Theatre, two Jamaica-based nonprofits, will host a special film screening of movies that highlight the musical genre.
The films will be shown at Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, located at 159-02 Jamaica Ave., on Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m.
“Krush Groove,” the 1985 fictional retelling of the hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings, will be the main feature film. Hip-hop documentaries “Beats & Lyrics: The Essence of Rap,” “Founding Fathers: The Untold Story of Hip Hop” and “35 Years Re-visited with Run DMC and Heidi Smith of Rush Productions” will also be shown.
Tickets for the event, which cost $23.17, can be found at eventbrite.com.
Each guest will receive a complimentary box of popcorn and a beverage.
After the screening, people will have the opportunity to meet and speak with the directors of the films, listen to live music from a deejay and the person in the best ’80s or ’90s hip-hop outfit will win a prize.
— Naeisha Rose
