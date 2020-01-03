In the second half of 2019, Melinda Katz proved she has nine political lives, surviving a primary scare; a hockey and concert arena were coming to Nassau County, but just what is coming to Queens besides traffic is uncertain; the mayor and parents of Success Academy students still weren’t playing nice at recess; and water and sewer infrastructure in Southeast Queens went very well — until it turned very, very bad.

July

The city on July 1 began enforcement of its ban on the sale and distribution of products made of polystyrene foam, the most popular of which is sold under the brand name Styrofoam. The ban on the coffee cups, food packaging and packaging peanuts officially became law in January.

The Jamaica Center for the Arts held its first Downtown Jazz Festival from July 12 to 14.

Brian White of North Carolina was convicted of murder in the 2015 revenge shooting of Robert DeJesus, 35, after a baby shower in Rochdale Village. Testimony at the trial stated that White was seeking revenge for being stabbed in the leg by DeJesus 18 months previously. He would be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison later in the month.

Gov. Cuomo announced on July 8 that the Long Island Rail Road would build a full-service, two-way station between the existing Bellerose and Queens Village stations to help alleviate traffic that is expected to be generated in Eastern Queens when an 18,000-seat hockey arena for the New York Islanders and a high-end shopping village are built on the grounds of Belmont Park. The venue also is expected to seat 19,000 for concerts.

Granville Wiltshire, a worker at The Door, a popular Caribbean restaurant in South Jamaica, was killed on July 15 when he got caught between the wall of the basement and an elevator that receives deliveries from the street. The 67-year-old Jamaican immigrant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swami Ji Harish Chander Puri of the Shiv Shakti Peeth Temple in Floral Park was savagely beaten just two blocks from the house of worship. Hurt badly enough to be hospitalized, the swami a week later publicly forgave the man charged with attacking him.

NYC Transit’s Q54 bus route, to no regular rider’s surprise, was named the slowest public transit bus in the Borough of Queens in a survey taken by the NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign and the group TransitCenter.

The city on July 21 honored the late Cardinal Sandiford, a former labor leader, longtime civic leader and member of Community Board 12, with the co-naming of Anderson Way and Sidwell Place as Cardinal S. Sandiford Way.

Members of the Jamaica Branch of the NAACP made a splash at the civil rights organization’s annual national convention in Detroit from July 20 to 24. The Jamaica Youth Council earned awards for programmatic activity in Economic Empowerment and Juvenile Justice. They also received the Medgar Wiley Evers Youth Leadership Award. Branch President Candace Prince-Modeste was one of 68 graduates nationwide from the organization’s inaugural NextGen Program, a leadership development program.

NYPD Sgt. John Gherardi and Officer Brian Webber of the 103rd Precinct were credited with rescuing a man and his two children who were trapped in their car in rising water at a Hollis intersection during a July 22 thunderstorm.

August

After six weeks of recounts, legal maneuvers and posturing, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz was declared the winner of a recount in the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney on Aug. 6. Katz officially won by 55 votes.

Thousands turned out on Aug. 3 for the 23rd annual Jamaica Arts and Music Festival, a 10-block-long party on Jamaica Avenue.

BRP Companies, a real estate developer, filed an application with the city to build a 24-story, 601-unit apartment building on the northeast corner of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and Archer Avenue. Plans for the 250-foot building also include enclosed parking and commercial space.

Veteran NYPD officer Robert Echeverria, 56, became the ninth member of the NYPD to commit suicide in 2019 when he shot himself in his Laurelton home on Aug. 14. Echeverria, who had financial difficulties, was a member of the Strategic Response Group, which responds to major events.

Mayor de Blasio’s 10-year, $1.9 billion commitment to end decades of flooding in Southeast Queens came to Hollis and Queens Village in July with the kickoff of a two-year, $24 million sewer and water project.

Elizabeth Sanchez, 32, of Rochdale was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the March 14 meat cleaver attack that killed her aunt, 50-year-old Maria Palaguachi, in their home. She also was sentenced to up to seven years on a rape charge involving a male juvenile.

Noelle Velentzas, 31, and Asia Siddiqui, 35, both of Jamaica, pleaded guilty in federal court on Aug. 23 to teaching and distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device and weapon of mass destruction. Law enforcement and prosecutors asserted from the time of their arrests in April 2015 that the women were motivated by radical Islam.

Civic leaders in Southeast Queens — particularly in Addisleigh Park — criticized the decision of city first lady Chirlane McCray’s “She Built NYC” committee to locate a statue of jazz great Billie Holiday at Queens Borough Hall. Holiday, who died at age 44 in 1959, was a resident of Addisleigh Park.

Fifteen reputed members of the Hollis-based Henderson New York street gang were charged with drug and weapons charges following what the NYPD and the Queens District Attorney’s Office called “a long-term investigation.”

State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) were among nine Queens state legislators given perfect scores on the annual environmental scorecard issued by the New York League of Conservation Voters.

September

A former boarder was charged with second-degree murder and arson in the Sept. 3 fire that killed wheelchair-bound Bebe Joamin, 63, in her 219th Street home in Queens Village. The Queens District Attorney’s Office said Persaud Rampersaud, 49, had been living in the home while dating Jaomin’s niece, but had been kicked out of the house in August.

The Cross Island YMCA received a grant of $33,000 to benefit its annual summer camp for children with special needs. The grant came from the Nassau County-based Lisa Beth Gerstman Family Foundation.

FDNY Firefighters Brent Crobek and Daniel Bove of Engine Co. 251 in Glen Oaks were among five Queens firefighters added on Sept. 6 to the memorial commemorating members of the FDNY who succumbed to illness or disease caused by “working the pile” at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

City health inspectors ordered the dining facilities at York College in Jamaica closed after a Sept. 10 inspection that found five major sanitary violations including evidence of mice, improper food handling and storage and improper plumbing. At the same time York’s Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center was closed to the public and barricaded because of a mold problem. A subsequent inspection cleared the cafeterias to reopen, but they remain closed because of contractual difficulties. The Bassin Center is getting repairs to its roof to stem the water responsible for the mold.

The city on Sept. 13 co-named the intersection of 172nd Street and Liberty Avenue in Jamaica in honor of NYPD Det. Keith Williams, a resident of and longtime activist for Jamaica who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 11, 1989. Williams and his partner, Det. Richard Guerzon, were murdered while transporting a prisoner who stole a gun while left alone in custody.

Gov. Cuomo was on hand on Sept. 23 to help break ground for the new arena at Belmont Park. Located in Nassau County just across the Cross Island Parkway from Eastern Queens, the project went ahead with considerable opposition from civic leaders on both sides of the CIP, who are concerned about the traffic that will be generated by New York Islanders hockey games, concerts and a proposed shoppers’ village.

A 69-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly vandalizing property at St. Gerard Majella Church in Hollis in separate incidents on Sept. 1 and 15. The most significant damage was to 20 marble rosary stations, a parish sign and the sprinkler system.

An estimated 4,000 parents, students and supporters of the Success Academy Charter School network attended a rally at Roy Wilkins Park on Sept. 26 demanding that Mayor de Blasio and the Department of Eduction live up to a two-year-old promise for a site for a new middle school. Parents and Success officials said failure to get a suitable building would require more than 200 children to fall back into the district school system next year.

October

A 31-year-old Jamaica man was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges in the 2016 shooting that killed a New Jersey man and wounded two others while they were sitting in a car in Jamaica. Elvin Hernandez approached the car and asked “Are you Kings?”, an apparent reference to the Latin Kings street gang. The victims were not believed to be gang members.

Two teenagers were arrested for beating a 79-year-old Cambria Heights man outside the Cambria Heights Library on Oct. 10. Nyziere Lodge, 18, of Sunnyside was charged with second-degree gang assault and disorderly conduct. A 15-year-old was charged with second-degree gang assault.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Oct. 15 unveiled a massive employment and economic development initiative connected with the redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The PA has committed to job-recruiting efforts in construction and airport operations, second-chance employment opportunities for those who have been involved with the criminal justice system and education programs.

In a related matter, the Eastern Queens Alliance five days earlier reiterated its call for the PA and the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct stringent tests for noise and air pollution and to study their effects on residents in neighborhoods surrounding JFK and beneath its flight paths.

Fabril Desroches, 14, a Boy Scout with Troop 263 in Southeast Queens, was honored by community leaders and elected officials in a ceremony on Oct. 18 at New Covenant Church in Queens Village for delivering his baby brother, Farell, when his mother unexpectedly went into labor back in August. Fabril found a medical book on a shelf in the family’s Rochdale Village home and delivered Farell while waiting for an ambulance. He even unwrapped the umbilical cord from around his brother’s neck.

Aamir Griffin, 14, was playing basketball in the court at South Jamaica’s Baisley Park Houses when he was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 26. Police have said Aamir, a freshman at Cardozo High School in Bayside, where he was on the junior varsity basketball team, was not the intended victim when he was hit by fire from more than 100 yards away. Police sources have said the gunfire was the result of an ongoing dispute between two youth gangs.

Less than 48 hours later a 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded standing outside her school on 161st Street in Jamaica, again believed to be an innocent bystander caught in a gang-related shooting. Ashley Armoorgan reportedly will have to carry the bullet in her shoulder for life, as it is too close to major blood vessels to operate on safely.

Dorianny Rojas, a six-sport athlete at York College in Jamaica, was one of 40 athletes in the country selected to attend the Division III Student Immersion Program in Anaheim, Calif., from Jan. 22 to 25. The program is aimed at cultivating ethnic minority student athletes who are interested in careers in Division III athletics.

November

The NYPD, in a shuffle of precinct commanders, named Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannon of the 106th Precinct as commanding officer of the 113th Precinct, where he had served a term as executive officer. He replaced Inspector Jerry O’Sullivan, who was transferred to the Chief of Detectives’ Office at 1 Police Plaza. Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commander of the 101st Precinct in the Rockaways, was transferred to a larger command in Jamaica’s 103rd Precinct. He replaced Inspector Peter Fortune, who was promoted to Patrol Borough Queens South. Capt. Eric Robinson, who had been serving as executive officer of the 113th, was given his first command when he was named to replace Tavalaro in the 101st.

It was announced that York College would be one of the home sites for the new Queensboro Football Club of the United Soccer League.

Mayor de Blasio on Nov. 13 took questions for nearly three hours from the audience during a town hall meeting at August Martin High School in Jamaica. But the true star of the show was 9-year-old Amaryllis Greene, a fourth-grader who presented the mayor with questions about conditions in the subways, homelessness and his selection process for choosing NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Talasia Cuffie, 17, was stabbed to death in Jamaica on the night of Nov. 15. Cuffie was a longtime acquaintance of Aamir Griffin’s family, having lived with them on multiple occasions. But published reports have quoted police as saying the attack may have been spurred by a romantic rival. One arrest has been made.

Success Academy parents and officials were less than impressed when the city selected the old Our Lady’s Catholic Academy in South Ozone Park as its proposed site for a new Success middle school. Success officials have rejected the site, saying the building lacks the necessary capacity and would cost millions to renovate to existing standards.

Three men were killed on Nov. 21 when a fire tore through the abandoned St. Albans house they apparently were living in. The fire marshal has ruled the fire to be arson, leading the NYPD to classify the deaths as homicides.

What the city later admitted was a collapsed sewer main sent raw sewage backing up into more than 70 homes in South Ozone Park beginning Nov. 30. Officials first suggested the culprit was a blockage caused by cooking grease poured into drains by homeowners in the area. The estimated replacement cost is $9 million, plus settlements for damage to homes and property.

December

Dozens of parents were barred from the hearing room on Dec. 5 when education officials in District 28 — which includes Forest Hills, Rego Park and Jamaica — discussed the mayor’s plans for “diversity and integration” of schools in the district.

Representatives of the Brooklyn Nets were among those on hand when Cardozo High School paid tribute to slain freshman Aamir Griffin with a day-long basketball tournament.

A Long Island City teenager stopped in March for turnstile-jumping at a Jamaica subway station was indicted for an August 2018 murder in LIC. Officers back in March stopped Shahid Burton after he allegedly “doubled up” behind a person who had swiped a MetroCard to avoid paying the fare. A routine check by officers determined that he was wanted for the shooting death of John Moriera, 29, in the Ravenswood Houses complex.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams slammed years of financial neglect of CUNY schools by the city and state during a tour of York College in Jamaica on Dec. 11. Williams called on both governments to reverse years of funding cuts.

The new defense budget that includes more than $91 million for the renovation and expansion of the New York National Guard Armory in Jamaica was approved by the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. The building, which houses the 1st Battalion of the 258th Field Artillery and the 442nd Military Police Co., was built in 1933.

King Manor Museum, located in the former mansion of U.S. Founding Father Rufus King in Jamaica, in December opened two new rooms to the public on the museum’s second floor.

The F train subway station at Parsons Boulevard was added to the MTA’s plans for handicapped accessibility in its proposed 2020-24 capital budget.