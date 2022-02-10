The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning will usher in its golden anniversary not only with a gala on June 17, but with Leonard Jacobs and Courtney Ffrench taking on their executive director and artistic director roles in an official capacity as of Tuesday.
“Leonard and Courtney stepped up together as JCAL’s interim leaders in June 2020 — a vulnerable time for all arts groups,” David Thomas, chairman of the JCAL Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Despite the many challenges posed by COVID and the last two years, our ‘dynamic duo’ navigated us through, forging a community-focused, inclusive approach to arts and culture in Southeast Queens. Our board is inspired by their vision as JCAL heads into its 50th anniversary year.”
Jacobs, a Queens native, grew up in the Pomonok Houses in Flushing and fell in love with theater at an early age, according to JCAL. Before his time at the arts center, he worked as a playwright, director, producer, theater critic and arts journalist and editor.
Jacobs also served as the director of cultural institutions at the city Department of Cultural Affairs, a national theater editor at Backstage and founding editor of Theatermania.com. He also has work published at The Clyde Fitch Report and taught at Baruch College. The new JCAL executive director is also a Jamaica High School graduate.
“As someone Queens-born and bred,” said Jacobs, “I’m deeply inspired by the opportunity to rebuild JCAL for a post-pandemic future. Two buildings, two theaters, two galleries, four dance studios, three flex spaces, plus outdoor, office and studio spaces — Courtney and I see unlimited potential. We’re building on a 50-year foundation of elevating emerging talent and underrepresented voices. I’m honored to be part of a team that celebrates community-based arts.”
Ffrench, a dancer, choreographer, director and the founder of the Vissi Dance Theater, was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, and when he immigrated to the U.S. he lived in Jamaica Hills for a decade before moving to Westbury, LI He previously performed as a contemporary dancer for artists like Lisa Lisa and Mariah Carey and performed modern dance overseas.
Ffrench was previously JCAL’s general manager at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center. During his time as the group’s interim artistic director, he introduced community-first program like “Riddim Section,” a music series, “Meet the Playwright,” a theater series, and the outdoor series “Jamaica Mic Drop.”
JCAL was formed in 1972 and will hold its 50th anniversary gala at JPAC, where there will be music and live entertainment, according to Tyrel Hunt, JCAL’s spokesman. The time of the June 17 event is yet to be determined.
JCAL is located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. and JPAC at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.
