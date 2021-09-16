The York College Fine Arts Gallery is host to “Flores de Femecidio,” the solo art show of Natali Bravo-Barbee, whose work debuts on Sept. 16 to Nov. 19 in Jamaica.
The gallery is located at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. and is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on weekends upon request to gallery manager Nicholas Fra ser via email at nfras er1@york.cuny.edu. To enter the gallery, guests must have a proof of vaccination and an identification card.
Bravo-Barbee’s artwork includes 327 uniquely handcrafted 3-D cyanotype flowers, which use a camera-less process incorporating shadow images of flowers and other vegetation each taking upward of 10 hours to complete, according to the artist.
“Cyanotype is an early photographic process that was invented in 1842,” said Bravo-Barbee. “It uses sunlight — UV light — to expose and create an image. It got its name because whatever the sunlight touches turns blue and what it doesn’t touch washes away and remains white. It’s a kind of image that also captures a shadow. I used flowers from my garden and from different shops and suppressed them to make the impressions in the photograms that are on those flowers. I also used lace, which I like to use as a symbol for femininity. I’ve always associated flowers with death.”
The Argentinian-American’s work is meant to highlight the 327 women who died from gender-based violence in 2019 from her home country.
“It’s a topic that is important to me because I understand my rights here in the U.S.,” Bravo-Barbee told the Chronicle. “My family does not have the same rights in Argentina or that same kind of protection.”
The term femicide highlights a specific type of violence geared at women that is not often talked about in the United States, according to Bravo-Barbee.
“It’s an important topic that affects women not just in Argentina, but in the world,” said Bravo-Barbee. “We don’t use that term here or in some other countries.”
By putting a name to “gender-based violence against women” it could be better identified and possibly tackled, according to the artist.
“We tend to identify things and put them in categories,” said Bravo-Barbee. “Currently, anything that is Covid-related is labeled Covid-death or Covid-infection and we are able to see how many are happening and how often it happens. To me it is important to have that distinction, because violence against women happens so often. Unless we identify it as such we don’t realize how often it happens and how big of a problem it is.”
Bravo-Barbee wants observers to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of deaths symbolized by the flowers and the hanging tag attached to each that lists the victim’s name.
Like many millenials, Bravo-Barbee, 38, stumbled upon the statistics about femicide in Argentina by zoom scrolling on social media.
“I started doing my research in January 2019,” said Bravo-Barbee. “I came across an article about a woman who was murdered by a man in Argentina who had been asking for help from her local police, but they weren’t really doing anything.”
The victim that Bravo-Barbee was reading about had been stalked, harassed and threatened, but despite several reports, nothing was done to help the woman, according to the artist.
“She was on her way to report it again and was a block a way from the police station when he murdered her,” said Bravo-Barbee emotionally. “It struck a chord. I remember getting chills throughout my whole body. I’m a survivor of domestic violence in my own relationship, but also in my childhood growing up. I understand the need and the desperation it takes to actually ask for help and to admit the situation that you are in. There is a lot of shame in being involved in domestic violence. So a lot of women don’t tend to speak up about it. But when you do, when you ask for help, you should be able to receive the help that you are asking for.”
Bravo-Barbee related to the victim.
“When I was in my 20s I was in a relationship with someone that I kind of grew up with,” said Bravo-Barbee. “We had bonded over our background with domestic violence. He came from a home where his father abused his mother and my mother was in relationships that were abusive and that I have witnessed growing up. We weren’t going to repeat the cycle, but that is exactly what happened. So then I walked away from that.”
Unfortunately, Bravo-Barbee became a victim of stalking herself and found herself asking the police for help.
“They ask, ‘what evidence do you have that this person is harming you,’” said Bravo-Barbee, who realized that in order to get an order of protection she had to go back to her ex-boyfriend to collect proof that she was being abused. “I had to endure more of that with him in order to get the evidence that I needed. Luckily, I was able to get the help that I needed ... then I went to the police and filed a report. They served him his papers and the district attorney helped me with that. I was able to get three years of protection. I don’t think that a lot of women have that option. You have to endure so much to get the evidence that you need to get that protection.”
The project has taken Bravo-Barbee over two years to finish.
“It’s been a labor of love researching these stories,” said Bravo-Barbee, who was emotionally drained after learning that the youngest victim in 2019 was 2 years old. “You have a younger girl murdered by her father ... there were times it would depress me and sadden me, but I would go back to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.