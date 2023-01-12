Tonight, Jan. 12, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning will host composer and flugelhorn and trumpet player Milena Casado as part of its Thursday Night Jazz series. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and is free to the public.
“There are very few places you can go, in terms of South Jamaica, for a night out on the town, have a cocktail, go to see a show,” JCAL Artistic Director Courtney Ffrench said. “We see it as being part of our responsibility to provide those opportunities.”
Casado has performed at festivals and venues such as the Village Vanguard, the Blue Note NYC and the Monterey Jazz Festival in California.
Also scheduled to perform as part of the series over the coming months are drummer Marcus Gilmore on Feb. 9 and pianist and composer Angelica Sanchez on March 9.
Ffrench says the reason for the focus on jazz is its deep roots in Southeast Queens, citing the presence of “legends” like percussionist Steve Kroon and R&B dance band Bartlett Contemporaries in the area.
“You still have people in that age group, from 35 to 75, who like that kind of music, and who come out and support,” he said. “They say, ‘Give the people what they want,’ and it’s our way of contributing to the needs of the community.”
The rhythmic nights out culminate in the spring with JCAL’s Jazz Fest, scheduled for May 20 and 21, Ffrench says.
The jazz nights are not all JCAL has to offer in the winter months. Ffrench says to look out for the Riddim Section series, set to make its 2023 premiere on Feb. 22 with a performance from the band Riffz, and a performance of “Queen Bess (The Bessie Coleman Story),” set to run from Feb. 23 to March 4 — the final week of Black History Month into the first week of Women’s History Month.
The play honors the life and career of Coleman, the first African American and Native American to receive her international pilot’s license, and was written by York College graduate Tommie Moore.
“It’s just a really, really good story about aviation, and women in aviation,” Ffrench said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.